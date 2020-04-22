KENOVA — Two men have been arrested after Kenova Police Department found meth, marijuana, OxyContin and heroin after searching a vehicle during a traffic stop Monday evening.
Samuel DeLoyed Welch II, 43, and Jimmie Joe Crace, 49, were booked into Western Regional Jail at 6 p.m. Monday on multiple felony charges related to possession of and intent to deliver drugs.
Welch was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine alternated state, possession with intent to distribute meth, and conspiracy. Bond is set at $40,000.
Crace was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substance oxycodone, conspiracy. Bond is set at $50,000.
On Monday, April 20, Kenova officers stopped a red Toyota Tacoma in the 2100 Block of U.S. 60. Upon a search of the vehicle, approximately 20 needles, four and a half OxyContin pills, seven baggies of meth, six baggies of marijuana, a firearm and other baggies that were consistent with the distbution of narcotics were located.
A Kenova residence was subsequently searched and four additional baggies of meth were located, three counterfeit bills, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and a small container of heroin were recovered.
Both subjects were arraigned through Wayne County Magistrate Court and taken to Western Regional Jail.