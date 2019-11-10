KENOVA — The annual Kenova Memorial and Tree Lighting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
The annual event began at the suggestion of Charlotte Webb, who lost her son in a tragic automobile accident.
Participants may submit names that are then listed in the printed program and read aloud during the service at the Kenova United Methodist Church. A donation of $5 per submitted name is suggested but not required. Forms for submission of names are available at Kenova City Hall or at C-K Florist. Deadline for submission of names is Wednesday, Nov. 20. All names are also displayed at the Memorial Christmas Tree throughout the holiday season. Donations benefit Kenova Beautification.
In addition to the reading of the names, the memorial service will include presentations by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, pianist Michael Pancake, vocals by Dale Capehart, Syd Hanson and the Griffith Sisters and the reading of the Christmas Story by the Rev. Scott Byrd.
Following the service, attendees will walk to the Memorial Christmas Tree for a candlelight service and the lighting of the tree.