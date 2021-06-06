KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (The Training Station) is enrolling for the fall 2021 session.
Located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St., the program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be an easy adjustment.
The Training Station has classes for ages 2, 3 and 4.
For more information, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab or call the church office at 304-453-1112.