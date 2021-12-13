Deputy Chief John Francis, from left, volunteer firefighter Eddie Marcum, Chief Jamie Stoner, Sean Highlander, Bret Evans and Kenova Mayor Tim Bias gathered for the presentation of a $20,000 check to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department.
KENOVA — The Marathon Petroleum Corporation presented $20,000 to the Kenova Fire Department on Wednesday morning.
The money will be put toward payments on the department’s newest vehicle, the 95-foot aerial ladder fire engine, said Deputy Fire Chief John Francis.
“We were tickled to death, to be honest,” he said. “It’s not the whole payment, but it’s a very good start. We’re going to go ahead and try to pay for 2022 so we don’t have to worry about it.”
Though the truck typically costs right under $25,000 a year, Francis said the department can use money that normally would have been saved for making their truck payment and use it for equipment.
Francis said the department wants to purchase new bunker gear for the volunteer firefighters, and one person’s gear can cost about $3,000, so the money saved after receiving Marathon’s donation can be put toward those costs.
In addition, he said, the department has some extra money for regular maintenance repairs and training opportunities.
“We can use it for fire prevention training, equipment, basically everything that makes the department go round,” he said.
Sean Highlander, district manager for the southern Appalachia area with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and operation specialist Bret Evans said they were happy to be able to support Kenova VFD.
“We’re very thankful for the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and thankful for our partnership with them,” Highlander said. “We are proud to work with them and help them support the community as well.”
Highlander said the Kenova VFD applied for funding through the Marathon Petroleum Foundation. Evans said Marathon is always happy to help support local communities.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.