KENOVA — A woman has been charged with arson after she was accused of intentionally starting a fire at a Kenova home last month.
Betty Jo Christian Ross, 35, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with first-degree arson. Bond was $20,000 cash only.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and Kenova Police Department responded Oct. 24 to a fire at 320 18th St. in Kenova on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the responders could see flames and smoke coming from the home, which is listed as the defendant’s residence.
Police said while being interviewed at the scene, Ross admitted she had started the fire in an attempt to kill herself. She said she used a cigarette lighter and set clothing on fire inside the home to do so.
The defendant had smoke soot on her face and hands.
Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan conducted an investigation of the scene and determined the fire started in the master bedroom next to the closet and above a small deep freezer.
The defendant’s boyfriend said clothing had been hanging above the freezer on a rack.
While no major injuries were reported, the fire caused significant damage to a neighboring home at 323 18th St.
Ross is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.