FRANKFORT, Ky. — A deadline is approaching for eligible Kentucky families to receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills.

The $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund helps those who are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric or gas bills due to COVID-19. Those who qualify can receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay gas or electric utility bills.

The fund expires Dec. 31, or earlier if the fund is depleted. To receive funds, households must have an income up to 200% of the federal poverty line, have past-due utility bills and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19.

Applications can be found online at www.capky.org or by calling 800-456-3452 or by visiting a Local Community Action Network of Kentucky office.

