A kitten looks through the cage in the cat house of the Open Arms Animal Shelter on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Louisa, Ky. The Lawrence County Humane Society is in desperate need of funds to keep the shelter open.
A kitten looks through the cage in the cat house of the Open Arms Animal Shelter on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Louisa, Ky. The Lawrence County Humane Society is in desperate need of funds to keep the shelter open.
LOUISA, Ky. — The Lawrence County Humane Society is in desperate need of funds to keep the Open Arms Animal Shelter open.
Kim Perry, president of the board of the Lawrence County Humane Society, said the shelter on Isaac Park Road that takes in up to 1,000 dogs and cats per year is weeks away from closing.
“We’ve had bad times before, but this is one of the worst, if not the worst,” Perry said Thursday.
The shelter, which has been open more than 25 years, currently is full. She said the shelter needs about $15,000 to keep functioning.
“We have seen a perfect storm of higher bills, lower donations and increased admissions to our shelter,” Perry said. “In the past couple of months, we had over $6,300 in veterinary bills. This summer our electric bills were very high, and in an attempt to lower them we found our heating and cooling system in the dog shelter was in need of over $2,800 in repairs and it had to be shut off.”
Currently there is no heating at the shelter, according to a news release.
“We are in a very challenging situation, and if we aren’t able to raise the funds we need, we will have to close our doors,” Perry said. “We are a volunteer operation that runs on a shoestring budget. We know how to stretch a dollar and make the most of it, but we need those dollars more than ever to keep providing permanent homes to pets in need.”
The shelter tries to send animals to rescue groups and doesn’t euthanize animals for space, she said.
Donations can be made through PayPal at lchshelter@hotmail.com or mailed to the Lawrence County Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 1331, Louisa, KY 41230.
In addition to caring for unwanted cats and dogs, the shelter tries to place dogs with rescue groups and provides spaying and neuter services, veterinary care and out-of-state adoption programs and placing shelter animals in homes around the country, according to the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.