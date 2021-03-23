HUNTINGTON — Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination program continues to ramp up, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. Some 198,447 Kentuckians received a dose of the vaccine last week, breaking a previous weekly record of about 165,000 in early March.
The Democratic governor noted that while demand continues to be high, some vaccine sites in western and eastern Kentucky have open appointments. He urged residents in those regions to sign up if they are eligible.
Beshear also announced the opening of a vaccination site at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center in Gilbertsville.
“This is a new site we stood up in western Kentucky to ensure the area was getting significant amounts of vaccine,” Beshear said. “As of today, they have more than 2,000 available appointments in this coming week. That means any Kentuckian, aged 50 and up, if you’re in that area, we need you to sign up.”
The Bluegrass State’s vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which includes people 50 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker. Starting Apr. 12, residents 16 and older also will be eligible.
Kentucky reported 893 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 virus-related deaths Tuesday.
Only nine of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.
The state’s test positivity rate is 2.93%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday vetoed a GOP-backed bill that would limit Ohio governors’ ability to issue orders during a public health emergency, a move promising a showdown with members of his party who have vowed to override him.
DeWine made good on his earlier promise to veto the latest iteration of the proposal, marking the second time in four months the longtime officeholder has shut down attempts by his fellow Republicans to limit his powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive action came one day after DeWine sent a letter to Rep. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, pleading with him and majority Republicans to reach a compromise on the proposal.
The bill “jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan,” DeWine said in Tuesday's veto message. He added that the legislation “strikes at the heart of local health departments' ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”
The Senate bill in question would allow state lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health as soon as they take effect, as well as prevent the governor from reintroducing similar orders for at least 60 days. The bill would also limit state of emergency orders to a period of 90 days but allow lawmakers to extend them in 60-day increments indefinitely.
The legislation would cripple the state's ability to address an emerging public health crisis and open up local health departments to lawsuits by anyone who disagrees with their enforcement actions, DeWine says.
But Republican lawmakers supporting the bill say it will bring checks and balances back to state government.
“One branch of government is not meant to have unchecked and unfettered authority over our entire society for an undefined period of time,” bill sponsor Sen. Rob McColley, a Napoleon Republican, told The Columbus Dispatch. “Really these changes are in response to what we perceived as a shortcoming in the Ohio code.”
Multiple Ohio hospital and health systems, public health departments, and the state's major associations of doctors and nurses have all sided with the governor.
Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron, the top House Democrat, also backed DeWine’s veto. The legislation threatens Ohio’s ability to respond quickly to coronavirus outbreaks and variants “by slowing our response, putting more lives at risk and further destabilizing our economy,” Sykes said.
On Monday, DeWine said, without providing any details, that he sent House and Senate leadership a compromise last weekend that would include their concerns for legislative oversight.
Wiggam disputed DeWine’s concerns in a five-page response sent Tuesday. He argued that the governor’s what-if scenarios were inaccurate and noted that the federal government and not local health boards would have authority over serious health emergencies such as a disease outbreak that originated in another country.
“This type of autocratic rule must be checked by the Legislature and should be tested in the courts because I believe it is not only unacceptable, it is also unconstitutional,” Wiggam said.
A Republican override vote could come as soon as Wednesday.
In West Virginia, 327 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 138,429, and one new death, for a total of 2,613.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343) and Wyoming (1,795).
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov. More than 270,000 people in West Virginia are fully vaccinated.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.