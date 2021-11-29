LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence, Johnson and Morgan counties have been awarded $1.1 million to help the three eastern Kentucky counties restore infrastructure damaged by flooding in the past two years, according to a news release.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the money will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements to secure flood control funding awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky over the past couple of years, this funding will ensure our people can once again travel the safest roads and bridges, have high-quality drainage systems and can have the confidence that infrastructure in their community can withstand future damage from severe storms,” Beshear said in the release.
Lawrence County was awarded $156,379 to make infrastructure repairs caused by a storm in 2020, according to the release. The repairs include construction costs for road, bridge drainage and embankment repairs.
Johnson County was awarded $421,485, while the city of Paintsville will receive $391,913, according to the release.
Both awards are for repairs from storms in February and March of 2021.
Johnson County will use the money for infrastructure repairs, while Paintsville will use it to repair embankments, drainage work, parks and recreation centers, to remove debris, to reimburse the city for emergency protective measures and to replace emergency vehicles and equipment.
The money to Johnson County will be used to match some $3 million, according to the release.
Morgan County is to receive $147,846 for projects including road, bridge, drainage, embankment and other infrastructure repairs caused by two storms, according to the release.
The funds awarded to the three counties earlier this month will be administered through the Department for Local Government.
