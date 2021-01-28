HUNTINGTON — Kentucky is opening more COVID-19 inoculation centers to keep building a network ready for the federal push to ramp up vaccine deliveries to states, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The Democratic governor announced four more vaccination centers will open next week as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll. Beshear reported 69 more coronavirus-related deaths — the most posted in one day in Kentucky since the pandemic began. It raised the state’s death toll from the virus to at least 3,611.
In another development, all vaccination centers in Kentucky will be asked to give priority to people 70 and older until further notice, Beshear said at a news conference. Other Kentuckians in the two highest-priority categories also remain eligible for vaccinations, he said.
The state also unveiled a website and hot line — vaccine.ky.gov and 855-598-2246 — to help people determine if they are currently eligible for a vaccine and to direct them to an area provider.
The growing inoculation network comes as the state awaits increased vaccine shipments from the federal government. President Joe Biden has promised a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the next three weeks. Beshear, who has expressed frustration with the pace of vaccine deliveries, has called it a “great start,” but he said Thursday that the state is seeing demand for vaccines ”go through the roof.”
The governor said the state will keep filling in gaps statewide with more vaccination centers as it gears up for increasing shipments in coming months. More vaccination centers will be announced in coming weeks, he said. Until then, he urged people to stay patient and to wear masks and follow other health guidelines to combat the virus’s spread.
Meanwhile, the state’s 70 and older population will receive the highest priority for vaccinations starting Monday. Beshear pointed to the enhanced risks they face from the virus.
Other groups in the two highest-priority tiers remain eligible for vaccinations, he said. Those groups also include health care workers, residents and staff at long-term-care facilities, emergency responders and K-12 school personnel.
So far, about 100,000 Kentuckians age 70 and older have received at least the first dose of vaccine, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner. That leaves about 400,000 in that category who haven’t yet received a shot, he said.
If vaccine amounts and available appointments allow, people in the next tier could also be scheduled for vaccinations, he said. The next group includes people 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.
Meanwhile, the state reported 2,947 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number for a Thursday in four weeks. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus dipped to 9.04%.
More than 1,500 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 370 in intensive care units, Beshear said. The record daily report of virus-related deaths stems from a surge of cases weeks ago that included a post-holiday bump, he said.
In Boyd County, an 80-year-old man was reported as the county’s 56th virus-related death, and 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 4,135.
In West Virginia, two people from Cabell County were among the 30 new virus-related deaths reported Thursday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old man and 83-year-old woman, both from Cabell County. They bring the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 143.
A 69-year-old woman from Putnam County and an 83-year-old woman from Mason County were also reported among the deaths Thursday.
There have been 1,983 total COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There were 787 new cases of the virus reported across the state, for a total of 118,562.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442) and Wyoming (1,544).
Cabell County reported 1,633 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 376.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new virus-related deaths, for a total of 58. There were also 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 4,946.
Statewide, more than 5,400 new cases were reported, for a total of 883,716, and 75 deaths, for a total of 11,006.