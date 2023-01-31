ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continued sharing his Education First Plan during school visits throughout the state Monday as he visited Boyd County High School.
The plan calls for a 5% pay raise for every school employee in Kentucky, funding universal pre-kindergarten, restoring funding to textbooks and professional development, launching loan forgiveness programs, restoring pensions and supporting social and mental health by establishing Social Emotional Learning Institutes.
During his speech Monday, Beshear told Boyd County educators and residents if students are going to be prepared for the workforce, the state needs to invest more in its educators.
“Economic development starts in our classrooms. Both soft skills and the technical skills are built in this public school system and so many others,” he said. “So if we want this bright future, we have to have the best public school system, which means we have to have the best educators possible, we have to have the best educators in this county.”
Kentucky currently has approximately 11,000 teacher vacancies across the state’s 120 counties and ranks 44th in teacher pay, Beshear said, adding that teachers deserve to make enough money teaching so they do not need another job.
Beshear unveiled the Education First Plan in October 2022, and it was introduced to the Legislature earlier this month. Lawmakers will reconvene Feb. 7.
John Johnson, band director at Boyd County High School for the last 17 years, said he could not understand how anyone could believe a raise for school personnel and universal pre-kindergarten could be bad.
While Johnson admitted he did not know the cost of a statewide raise and funding pre-kindergarten, he said not funding such items would negatively impact students.
“I don’t know what the price tag of those things is, but I do know what the cost of not doing those things is, and it’s too high. So we have to, we have to,” Johnson said. “The most important part about teaching, isn’t necessarily the mind, it’s the heart. We are a people business, and when you put people first, you usually don’t go wrong.”
Beshear said in addition to nearing a $2.7 billion Rainy Day Fund, he believes the state will have $2 billion extra in the upcoming budget not currently set to be spent. Because of this, he said the state can “absolutely afford” giving school staff a raise.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman told attendees summarizing the Education First plan can be done in three points.
“One: put students first. Two: support the people who show up for our kids every single day and pour into them because those kids’ learning conditions are your working conditions,” she said. “And last but not least, as much as a no-brainer as this should be, we have to make sure that our schools have the resources to do what they’ve been asked to do.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
