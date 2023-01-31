The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continued sharing his Education First Plan during school visits throughout the state Monday as he visited Boyd County High School.

The plan calls for a 5% pay raise for every school employee in Kentucky, funding universal pre-kindergarten, restoring funding to textbooks and professional development, launching loan forgiveness programs, restoring pensions and supporting social and mental health by establishing Social Emotional Learning Institutes.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

