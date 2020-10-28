ASHLAND — The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is asking those who attended a church revival that took place Oct. 16-18 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
In the health department’s daily COVID-19 update, the department said those who attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope at the House of Grace and the Ashland riverfront may have been a contact to positive COVID-19 cases connected to the event. Testing is recommended for those who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus or if symptoms develop.
The health department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday: a 67-year-old woman who is hospitalized, and a 15-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman, 68-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl, 67-year-old woman, 9-year-old boy, 4-year-old boy, 30-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, 14-year-old boy, 44-year-old woman, 77-year-old man, 40-year-old man, 44-year-old man, 36-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
There are 188 active cases in the county out of a total 726.
Statewide in Kentucky, 1,864 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 101,494, and 14 new deaths, for a total of 1,442. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to announce new guidelines that “red” counties should follow, including canceling events.
In West Virginia, an 85-year-old woman from Cabell County was among four new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide. It marked the county’s 25th death related to the virus.
Other deaths reported Wednesday were a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, 73-year-old man from Mercer County and 84-year-old woman from Ohio County. The state has recorded 436 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, 358 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 23,064.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591) and Wyoming (285).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 428 active cases Wednesday.
Cabell County Schools said an individual at Explorer Academy had tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 23. Contact tracing was conducted, resulting in nine additional people at Explorer Academy being asked to quarantine after it was determined they had come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive. The school remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
In Ohio, the state’s travel advisory was updated. Ohioans who visit South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi and Wyoming are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Statewide, there were 205,347 total cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, with 5,256 deaths related to the virus.
More than 72,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 8,752,794, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 225,985 deaths related to the virus.