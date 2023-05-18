The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The "All Together Now" College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes is part of the 2023 summer reading program at participating public libraries across Kentucky.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four Kentucky children each have the opportunity to win $529 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and KYSaves529 launched the “All Together Now” College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the 2023 summer reading program at participating public libraries across the commonwealth.

