FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four Kentucky children each have the opportunity to win $529 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.
“The Summer Reading Sweepstakes is a fun way to encourage children to read and access additional free, educational resources, activities and programs while also giving them a chance to win some money to invest in their future education,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release.
The sweepstakes began May 15 and runs through Aug. 11. It will award four $529 college savings accounts to Kentucky children and teens 18 years old or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs.
“In recent years, around 87,000 children and teens participate in Kentucky’s summer reading programs at their local public libraries. Offering summer reading and learning programs are important for young people to avoid the learning loss that is common during the summer,” said Denise Lyons, commissioner of the KDLA, in a press release.
At the end of the summer reading program, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child who participated at their local public library in the sweepstakes by filling out theentry format KYSaves529. Official rules and prize details are also available on the website.
