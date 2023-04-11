HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky man accepted a plea deal Tuesday in a August 2020 double shooting.
With a plea deal signed by Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney, 26-year-old Adrian White pleaded guilty to three charges.
White, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“I had a drug problem,” White told Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles during the plea hearing. White said he shot two people after his drugs were stolen.
White was previously charged with two counts of malicious wounding on Aug. 27, 2020 — the day of the shooting.
Huntington police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bronson Court for a shooting report. Police found two victims, who were transported to a local hospital.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said White fled the scene and was spotted later near the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue. White was a fugitive from Kentucky.
To allow a pre-sentence investigation, Chiles set the sentencing date to 9 a.m. June 8 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
