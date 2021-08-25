HUNTINGTON — An Ashland man pleaded guilty in a Huntington court recently, admitting to illegally purchasing a firearm.
According to information from the office of Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Dave Joshua Kistner IV, 44, received a Colt Commander .45 caliber pistol at Freedom Gun and Pawn in Huntington on April 29, 2017, by redeeming a pawn ticket.
Kistner had been adjudicated a mental defective in the Circuit Court of Cabell County in February 2017, prohibiting him from possessing the firearm. When interviewed by law enforcement, Kistner admitted to reselling the pistol to a different pawn store.
Kistner pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced Nov. 29.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.