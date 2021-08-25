The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — An Ashland man pleaded guilty in a Huntington court recently, admitting to illegally purchasing a firearm.

According to information from the office of Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Dave Joshua Kistner IV, 44, received a Colt Commander .45 caliber pistol at Freedom Gun and Pawn in Huntington on April 29, 2017, by redeeming a pawn ticket.

Kistner had been adjudicated a mental defective in the Circuit Court of Cabell County in February 2017, prohibiting him from possessing the firearm. When interviewed by law enforcement, Kistner admitted to reselling the pistol to a different pawn store.

Kistner pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced Nov. 29.

