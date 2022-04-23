CHARLESTON — A Kentucky man pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after accepting payments for building projects U.S. Attorney Will Thompson says he never intended to do.
According to court documents, William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, admitted he agreed to build pole barns for a pair of residents in Putnam and Jackson counties in March 2021, receiving checks totaling $10,186 as down payments. Hurst admitted he never intended to build either barn and instead cashed or deposited the checks at area banks for his personal use.
Hurst also admitted to similarly scamming six other property owners in Ona and Lesage; Charleston; Coolville and Willow Wood, Ohio; and South Shore, Kentucky, all between Feb. 22 and March 23, 2021. In each instance, Hurst agreed to build a pole barn or other structure but never began any work or bought any needed supplies. The residents together had paid Hurst $25,032, which he kept for himself. Hurst eventually stopped communicating with the victims.
Hurst admitted to receiving a total of $35,218 as a result of his fraudulent representations and pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, and faces up to 40 years in prison.
