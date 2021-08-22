IRONTON — A Lexington, Kentucky, man has pleaded guilty to molesting a teenage girl and faces more than 20 years in prison.
Santonio Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to one count of corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and one count of tampering with evidence.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said he would recommend a 10-year prison sentence in the case. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing for Sept. 8.
The plea deal allowed the teenage victim not to have to testify in the case, Anderson said. He also will seek to have Wilson named a Tier 1 sexual offender, requiring him to register with authorities for 15 years.
In an unrelated case, Joshua Ray Barnett, 29, of the 1100 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. He also admitted to violating community control sanctions.
He was sentenced by Ballard to four years and 11 months in prison. However, he will be eligible to seek a judicial release after serving 30 months in prison.
In other cases:
- Mark A. Blankenship Jr., 33, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a two- to three-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Jessica R. Withrow, 36, of Memorial Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR. She is to be placed in a transitional housing program after being released from STAR.
- Melissa L. Meade, 50, of Akron, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Patrick O. Thompson, 43, of Private Drive 799, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to get treatment and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Christina L. Farley, 37, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Branden Sites, 32, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Bond for Kristen Corbin, 31, of Ironton, was increased to $250,000 after she allegedly cut off an ankle monitor. She has pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth. Additional charges against her will be taken before a grand jury this week, according to authorities.
- Jacob Lee Robinson, 27, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $5,000, and Robinson lost his driving privileges while the case is pending.
- Lori Walker, 41, of the 200 block of Wilgus Street, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. She was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Robert P. Strausbaugh, 62, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.