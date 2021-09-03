IRONTON — A Carter County, Kentucky, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin.
Nathaniel Blankenship, 41, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. She also fined Blankenship $7,500.
In an unrelated case, Raymond Jenkins, 40, of the 100 block of 11th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for eight to 12 years for trafficking in drugs.
If convicted, he could be sentenced for up to 27 years in prison. The case is set for trial Sept. 20.
In other cases:
David Johnson, 24, of Ohio 93, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for eight years on charges of burglary and arson. He could be eligible for judicial release after six years. The case is set for trial Sept. 23.
Robert Stevens, 43, of Beaver, Ohio, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to four years in prison with the possibility of a judicial release after three years. If convicted, he could be sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. Stevens faces three felony indictments.
Joshua R. Barnett, 29, of the 1100 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Leslie Gore, 39, of Private Drive 6608, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Brenton Littlejohn, 21, of County Road 161, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Ronald Litchfield, no age listed, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
