court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Greenup County, Kentucky, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case.

Jerry Bryan, 50, of Argillite, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He could be eligible for early release after serving five years in prison. Bryan also was ordered to forfeit $511 in his possession when he was arrested.

