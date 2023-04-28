IRONTON — A Greenup County, Kentucky, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case.
Jerry Bryan, 50, of Argillite, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He could be eligible for early release after serving five years in prison. Bryan also was ordered to forfeit $511 in his possession when he was arrested.
In an unrelated case, Cindra Sang-Terry, 34, of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, was sentenced to five years in prison by Judge Christen Finley. Sang-Terry was indicted on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and felony vandalism.
She also was ordered to pay $7,610.36 in restitution.
In other cases:
Donny Cremeans, 44, of Private Drive 856, South Point, admitted to violating to terms of her community control sanctions (probation) and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Colby Fuselier, 20, Woodwark, Oklahoma, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
Tanner Miller, 27, of the 1800 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to burglary and failure to appear. His bond was set at $100,000.
Chadwick Goodrich, 45, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Angela Hemlepp, 45, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Ryan Davidson, 27, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Mindi Workman, 36, of Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
