HUNTINGTON — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days.
The extension comes as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increase in the state.
“Our number of hospitalized people goes up every day. These are a lot of Kentuckians who are fighting for their lives,” Beshear said during his press briefing Wednesday. “… There’s a lot of pain out there, and it’s hitting everybody. We’re thinking of every family, whether we know you or we don’t. We hurt with you and we grieve with you.”
Dr. Steven Slack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the concern with hospitals is not a lack of beds, but a lack of health care professionals to care for the people in those beds.
There are currently 1,066 Kentuckians hospitalized for COVID-19, with 286 in ICU and 125 requiring a ventilator.
Masks are mandated for state residents who are out in public and anywhere they would be unable to social distance. The order does not apply to children under age 5 or people with health conditions, disabilities or impairments that make them unable to wear face coverings.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 17 to 93. The county has already recorded 100 new cases four days into November. There are 269 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,635 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 113,009, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 1,514.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 31 new positive cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 5 months to 72 years and including seven children, five who are school-aged. There are 255 active cases in the county.
The Ohio Department of Health is having free pop-up COVID-19 testing from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
There were 4,071 new positive cases reported statewide in Ohio on Wednesday — the second day in a row more than 4,000 new cases were reported — for a total of 230,209. Fifty-five new deaths were reported, for a total of 5,428.
In Cabell County, the 31st and 32nd deaths related to COVID-19 were reported: a 79-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman. They were among the three deaths reported statewide, including a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County. The state has reported 472 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide in West Virginia, 394 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 25,987.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798) and Wyoming (384).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 484 active cases Wednesday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 101 active cases.
More than 88,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 9,357,245, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 231,988 deaths related to the virus.