HUNTINGTON — Trevor Dean Williams, 35, of Ashland, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 19, law enforcement officers responded to Williams’ Huntington residence after a home alarm system alerted 911. Officers saw what they suspected to be drug paraphernalia, including a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags as well as ammunition and gun holsters in plain view in the residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found three loaded firearms in Williams’ bedroom: a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol and a Hi-Point CF380 .380-caliber pistol.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Williams knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Oct. 31, 2018, and second-degree assault on May 21, 2008.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
In an unrelated case, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, also pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 2, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hill near 13th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded FN 509 9mm handgun in the passenger seat rear pocket. Hill admitted to possessing the firearm and placing it where officers found it during the search.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Hill knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court for second-degree robbery on May 9, 2008, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 12, 2011.
Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
