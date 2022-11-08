The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Trevor Dean Williams, 35, of Ashland, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 19, law enforcement officers responded to Williams’ Huntington residence after a home alarm system alerted 911. Officers saw what they suspected to be drug paraphernalia, including a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags as well as ammunition and gun holsters in plain view in the residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found three loaded firearms in Williams’ bedroom: a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol and a Hi-Point CF380 .380-caliber pistol.

