HUNTINGTON — Delanor Manson, chief executive officer of the Kentucky Nurses Association, says Kentucky’s budget did not include any of the organization’s detailed $100 million request to combat the critical nursing shortage in the Commonwealth, so now they’re calling on private companies and businesses to help fund solutions.
“We do not have any private partners yet,” said Manson, who is also a nurse. “We are seeking connections with large corporations that do business in Kentucky to be the face and the foundation for this effort like UPS, Lowes, GE, Home Depot, Amazon and Humana, just to name a few. All these mega companies employ people who have families and will need healthcare that nurses provide.”
She said the immediate goal the association is focusing on is the brand image campaign that thanks nurses for staying and encourages recruitment to the profession.
“We could start with $5 million,” she said.
Manson said she was devastated when she found there was no funding in Kentucky’s final budget to find solutions to the nursing shortage.
“The Kentucky Nurses Association had discussions with the governor and legislators and presented a solid plan, but we still did receive not one cent. We asked, we had a plan, we were ignored,” she said. “While we are devastated by this development. National Nurses Month in May gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation for nurses by letting them know we will not waver in our commitment to recruiting and retaining more Kentucky nurses. As nurses, we are educated complex problem solvers and evidence-driven professionals and will pursue other funding streams and collaborative relationships to make this happen.”
She said the association’s initial recommendations include securing private grants, corporate sponsorships for nurse retention bonuses, nursing scholarships and emeritus programs to entice retired nurses to re-enter the profession. In addition, KNA leaders invite organizations dedicated to workplace safety to provide funding and collaborative programming to benefit nurses and those in their care.
“Our research indicates that we will need an additional 16,000 nurses by 2024,” Manson said. “We implore the community to step up on behalf of the largest percentage of healthcare workers (53%) in the state.”
In December, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he signed an executive order to combat the nursing shortage in the commonwealth to help boost enrollment in nursing training programs.
In April, Beshear signed a bill (SB10) aimed at addressing Kentucky’s nursing shortage by boosting enrollment in nursing schools and luring out-of-state nurses into the state’s workforce.
The measure comes a few months after the governor late last year declared the state’s nursing shortage to be an emergency. Kentucky has faced a shortage of nurses for years, but the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to be training more nurses,” Beshear said during the bill-signing ceremony. “We need to make sure that unnecessary bureaucracy is not getting in the way, while at the same time we ensure the quality standards that are so important.”
The measure aims to lift enrollment limits in nursing programs meeting student achievement standards and accelerate licensing for out-of-state nurses to work in Kentucky. Arbitrary enrollment caps in nursing programs have been removed as well as red tape that makes nurses’ jobs more difficult to fill.
“While the governor’s thoughts are appreciated, the executive order did shine a light on the problem,” Manson said. “However, in the last year 1,700 seats were open in nursing schools around the state. The governor’s efforts are trying to support a pipeline issue that does exist to a degree, but we need nurses now, and in two to four years. If the nurse is not available now, that will prevent the dressing change or medication education.”
Manson said the association’s funding requests did not make the final budget because nurses are not valued.
“We need more nurses today,” she said. “We encourage all Kentucky residents to reach out to their lawmakers now to solidify relationships that will help us secure funding in the 2023 session and beyond. The conversation about this critical issue must continue, lives are depending on it.”
Manson said she encourages every legislator who is serious about addressing the nursing shortage in Kentucky to ask nurses how to solve nursing issues before they write legislation.
“We are nurses and we asked the nurses,” she said. “There are 89,000 nurses in the state, and they all vote. Nurses need respect and support from Kentuckians, and that includes legislators.
“Nurses are the most respected profession in the world as deemed by the Gallup poll for 20 years in a row,” she said. “So, I ask every Kentuckian do you really respect nurses? If so, only vote for a legislator, that supports nurses. Nurses need the citizens of Kentucky to stand up for and with nurses.”
To donate to the Kentucky Nurses Foundation, visit kentucky-nurses.org.