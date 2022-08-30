Boyd county residents Sheila Rice, right, and Kenneth Cole give a round of applause as senior advisor Rocky Adkins speaks during a press conference outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center on Monday in Catlettsburg, Ky.
People speak with one another outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center for a press conference regarding high-speed fiber internet coming to the local area on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Catlettsburg, Ky.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor for Gov. Andy Beshear, speaks about introducing high-speed fiber internet to the area during a press conference outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Catlettsburg, Ky.
Boyd county residents Sheila Rice, right, and Kenneth Cole give a round of applause as senior advisor Rocky Adkins speaks during a press conference outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center on Monday in Catlettsburg, Ky.
People speak with one another outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center for a press conference regarding high-speed fiber internet coming to the local area on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Catlettsburg, Ky.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor for Gov. Andy Beshear, speaks about introducing high-speed fiber internet to the area during a press conference outside of the Boyd County Judicial Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Catlettsburg, Ky.
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — More than 18,000 customers will be able to get high-speed fiber internet through Kinetic, it was announced Monday in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear, local officials and Kinetic executives were on hand Monday afternoon to announce an expanded program to provide gig internet to new businesses and customers by the end of the year.
The expanded service area includes 12,700 homes and businesses in Ashland, said Mayor Matt Perkins.
“This is very important,” Perkins said of the expanded program being offered by Windstream. “A lot of businesses need gig fiber. This is a huge asset in recruiting and retaining businesses. It’s much faster than regular internet.”
The program also covers 761 homes and businesses in Catlettsburg and 4,600 homes and businesses in the Meads area of Boyd County, Perkins said.
High-speed internet is just as important as getting water, sewer and electric services, Perkins said.
His brother Mike, an Ashland businessman, has had the service for about two years and said he is pleased, according to the mayor.
“It never went down,” Perkins said. “He deals with customers around the world.”
Windstream is investing money in the new program and the state also is looking to expand the service in eastern Kentucky, he said.
“I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit 19,999 Kentucky homes and businesses,” Beshear said. “High-speed internet is a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky. It allows Kentuckians to stay connected with school, health care services and family and is also critical to the success of our state’s economy and to future job creation.”
Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney said having the fiber internet in the community will not only help economic development efforts but also will attract new jobs.
Kinetic’s new fiber project in Boyd County lets users download 1,000 megabits a second, which is 100 times faster than the average U.S. internet speed, according to a release.
“When we say ‘High Speed for Here’ we mean Ashland, Meads and Catlettsburg and Boyd County,” said Brian Harman, Kinetic state operations president. “We’re listening to our customers and making sure they get what they want, which is the best high-speed broadband internet experience at home and at work, reliably and without interruption.”
The project in Boyd County is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet services in the areas Kinetic serves, according to the release.
Customers can call 859-885-9765 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade, according to the release.
Kinetic by Windstream is a communications and software company that provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to customers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.