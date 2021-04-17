CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The state of Kentucky is moving its driver's license office from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office later this year and has opened a regional office in Catlettsburg, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet driver licensing regional office is located in the former courthouse annex building adjacent to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at 2900 Louisa St.
Any Kentucky resident needing a Real ID to fly can apply for the licenses at the regional office. It is the 16th permanent regional office across the state. It is open by appointment only. An employee at the office declined to answer questions about the services offered at the office or how many counties the office is to serve.
Currently, driver's licenses are available at the office of Circuit Clerk Tracy Kelley. Later this year the state Department of Transportation regional office will be the only location to renew licenses, Kelley said.
A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to the Transportation Cabinet is underway, according to the news release. The office is following pandemic guidelines.
The Real ID driver's license isn't required to drive a vehicle, but is for air travel effective Oct. 1. It also will be required for admission to military bases such as Fort Campbell and Fort Knox and to other federal entities for which an ID is required, according to the release.
Applications for a Real ID must be done in person at the regional offices. Proof of identity, residence and Social Security also is required, according to the release.
Circuit court clerks across Kentucky will continue to process standard-issue driver's licenses through June 30, according to the release.
The regional office in Catlettsburg is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing is to be observed, according to the release.
Appointments can be made online at realidky.com. A limited number of workstations at the office will be available for walk-ins, according to the release. Some applicants may be asked to wait in their car.