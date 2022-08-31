The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Kentucky CLEAN.jpg

LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County, Kentucky, will receive $2.4 million for a new bike path and sidewalk in Louisa and for fire department and water line improvements, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The City of Louisa will use $98,842 for construction of a pedestrian/bike path near Louisa Middle School.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.