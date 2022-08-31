LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County, Kentucky, will receive $2.4 million for a new bike path and sidewalk in Louisa and for fire department and water line improvements, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The City of Louisa will use $98,842 for construction of a pedestrian/bike path near Louisa Middle School.
The Louisa Volunteer Fire Station will receive $750,000 in community development block grant funds for renovations of the fire station at 215 N. Main St.
The money will pay for new meeting and training rooms for firefighters, replacing garage doors, a new roof and ceiling and for other maintenance issues.
The Blaine Volunteer Fire Station, which was destroyed in a fire in 2013, also was given $750,000 in block grant funds to build a new fire station at Kentucky 469, according to the release.
Meanwhile, the governor announced $867,000 in Cleaner Water Program funds has been awarded to the Big Sandy Water District, according to the release.
The money will be used to extend water lines to serve 58 houses along Kentucky 1690, Pleasant Valley, Meades Branch, Jude Hollow, Brushy Road, Oakley Road and Nelson Road, according to the release.
