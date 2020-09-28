Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.