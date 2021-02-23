HUNTINGTON — Kentucky is receiving a large shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week after winter weather delayed last week’s batch.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the state is receiving about 152,000 doses, about twice the usual amount. Beshear said the high volume of doses would be a good test for the state’s distribution system. Last week the state received just 6,800 doses due to shipping delays.
“It’s a very good test in where we need to get” when larger dose shipments start arriving later this year, Beshear said at a pandemic briefing Tuesday.
Beshear also on Tuesday issued an executive order encouraging schools to return students to in-person learning in March. Most school districts in the state have returned to some form of in-person classroom learning, Beshear said. But six districts, including the state’s largest in Louisville, are still only conducting instruction online.
The executive order recommends that districts begin offering in-person learning by March 1, unless teachers and school staff still need vaccinations. In that case, the order recommends that schools offer in-person learning seven days after staff and teachers receive their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s second largest district, in Lexington, began returning students to the classroom this week.
The state reported 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 16 virus-related deaths. The positivity rate was 6.3%, which Beshear said was the lowest mark since Nov. 4.
In Boyd County, 12 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,523, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 82. There have been 61 virus deaths in the county.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, the governor’s office reported.
The couple were eligible because both are older than 70, the age group that could receive vaccines in Ohio beginning earlier this month under the state vaccination plan. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he would not cut in line for the shots but would wait his turn.
The second Pfizer dose was administered by Dr. Kevin Sharrett in his southwestern Ohio office. The DeWines received their first dose Feb. 2.
Nearly 1.5 million people in Ohio have received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, or about 13% of the population, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Currently, Ohioans 65 and older can receive the vaccine, along with residents and employees of long-term care facilities, front-line medical responders, school employees, and people with severe congenital conditions such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy or cerebral palsy.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,295 new cases per day Feb. 8 to 2,016 new cases per day Feb. 22, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
In West Virginia, there were 285 new cases reported, for a total of 130,139, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 2,274.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,176), Berkeley (9,596), Boone (1,549), Braxton (773), Brooke (2,002), Cabell (7,719), Calhoun (223), Clay (370), Doddridge (465), Fayette (2,616), Gilmer (705), Grant (1,052), Greenbrier (2,380), Hampshire (1,504), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,809), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,585), Kanawha (11,920), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,667), Marion (3,622), Marshall (2,987), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,341), Mercer (4,175), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,104), Monongalia (7,815), Monroe (937), Morgan (925), Nicholas (1,164), Ohio (3,603), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,519), Putnam (4,165), Raleigh (4,605), Randolph (2,371), Ritchie (613), Roane (491), Summers (700), Taylor (1,074), Tucker (496), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,658), Wayne (2,585), Webster (296), Wetzel (1,068), Wirt (349), Wood (6,978) and Wyoming (1,731).
There were 618 active cases in Cabell County on Tuesday, while there were 173 active in Wayne County.