HUNTINGTON — While Ohio extended its curfew into January, Kentucky officials on Thursday announced indoor dining restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 were being relaxed.
Restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, pools, other indoor recreation facilities, venues, event spaces and theaters can all reopen Monday, Dec. 14, in Kentucky at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn at all times, including active exercise, with the exception of when eating or drinking. Service at restaurants must stop by 11 p.m., with establishments closing by midnight.
Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households.
“When we talk about COVID being a fast-moving train, it doesn’t just immediately turn; you have to slow it down, stop it and turn it around. We still believe that’s what we’re seeing,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday during his press briefing. “We may also be seeing some of the impact from Thanksgiving in these numbers, that we could be moving in the right way, but still, Thanksgiving has a major impact. I can tell you that if we are seeing Thanksgiving’s impact, it’s a lot less than what we are seeing in some other states.”
Kentucky reported the state’s highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases at 4,324, but the state’s positivity rate declined for the seventh straight day.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 35 new positive cases, including seven new cases from the federal prison in Ashland. Patients included a 73-year-old man who is hospitalized. There are 1,271 active cases in the county.
Meanwhile in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was extending the state’s 10 p.m. curfew until Jan. 2 and announced a “new” set of protocols for the next 21 days. The so-called new protocols include staying home, having smaller gatherings and limiting travel.
Professional football and soccer games, along with some collegiate football, were exempt from the curfew.
“To be frank, the biggest risk from these games is not the spectators who will be at the games and who will be following the safety protocols, but from other fans who may have the urge to gather with friends to watch these games inside without following mask/distancing protocols,” DeWine said Thursday during his press briefing. “To those who might be thinking about gathering with friends outside their household to watch these games, please rethink that. I know the importance of sports to keep our morale up, but I ask that you enjoy these events responsibly.”
Ohio recorded the fourth-highest daily count with 11,738 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 111 new deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported the 42nd COVID-19-related death in the county Thursday and 34 new positive cases.
West Virginia reported 20 new deaths Thursday, for a total of 921. The deaths included three Cabell County residents: a 64-year-old man, 70-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, for a total of 68 virus-related deaths in the county. Other deaths reported Thursday included a 75-year-old man and 86-year-old woman, both from Putnam County.
There were 1,233 new cases reported statewide, for a total of 59,695.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340) and Wyoming (924).
Cabell County reported 1,407 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while Wayne County reported 297 active cases.
More than 231,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 15,271,571, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 288,762 deaths related to the virus.