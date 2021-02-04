HUNTINGTON — Kentucky officials reported 58 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, the second straight day reported fatalities exceeded 50.
But Gov. Andy Beshear said the state continues to see declining daily case rates and is close to recording a fourth straight week of lower case numbers.
Beshear said the state is also seeing fewer deaths in long-term-care facilities. On Thursday, 18 of the 58 reported deaths, or about 31%, were in those facilities.
“If there is any positive in these death numbers it’s that a smaller and smaller percent of them are residents in long-term care,” Beshear said Thursday during a COVID-19 briefing.
The state has put a priority on vaccinating residents in those facilities, which at one point were accounting for about two-thirds of Kentucky’s COVID-19-related deaths, the governor said.
Beshear announced two new regional vaccination centers in Covington and Bowling Green that opened Thursday. He said the state continues to distribute the vaccine doses it gets from the federal government as quickly as they come in.
“We have more capacity than we have supply,” he said. “The reason that so many out there can’t get an appointment is just a matter of supply.”
Kentucky recorded 2,500 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. The state’s positivity rate, a measure of new positive tests for the virus, remained below 9% for the seventh straight day.
In Boyd County, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 4,294, with patients’ ages ranging from 9 to 91. There was also one new virus-related death reported — a 76-year-old woman — for a total of 59 in the county.
In West Virginia, there were 574 cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 123,044, and 22 new deaths, for a total of 2,080.
A 76-year-old woman from Cabell County was among the deaths reported Thursday, representing the 148th virus-related death for that county. Also listed among the deaths were an 81-year-old man and 88-year-old woman, both from Putnam County, and an 87-year-old man from Mason County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611) and Wyoming (1,646).
Cabell County reported 1,197 active cases of the virus Thursday, while Wayne County reported 364.
Coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 450,000 on Thursday, and daily deaths remain stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day, despite falling infections and the arrival of multiple vaccines.
Infectious disease specialists expect deaths to start dropping soon, after new cases hit a peak right around the beginning of the year. New COVID-19 deaths could ebb as early as next week, health officials said.