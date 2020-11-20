HUNTINGTON — Nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Friday, setting another new daily record.
There were 3,825 cases reported, for a total of 152,206.
“This is exponential growth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of the number of cases. “It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action — we have to.”
Beshear said more than 10,000 students in the state are quarantined because of the case activity in the past two weeks alone.
“We’ve got to do so much better,” he added.
New restrictions affecting restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools took effect Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Of the cases in Kentucky, there are 1,544 people hospitalized because of the virus, with 366 in ICU and 188 on a ventilator. There were also 20 new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 1,762.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 46 positive cases Friday, for a total of 1,503. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 to 91. There have been 745 new cases reported this month.
In West Virginia, 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 38,480. There were also 16 new deaths, for a total of 639.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Marshall County, 70-year-old man from Logan County, 59-year-old woman from Boone County, 74-year-old woman from Lincoln County, 72-year-old man from Monroe County, 92-year-old woman from Ohio County, 79-year-old man from Marion County, 85-year-old woman from Mineral County, 79-year-old man from Fayette County, 68-year-old woman from Summers County, 95-year-old woman from Summers County, 74-year-old man from Pleasants County, 71-year-old man from Kanawha County, 77-year-old woman from Kanawha County, 75-year-old man from Jackson County and 85-year-old man from Hampshire County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950) and Wyoming (584).
There were 900 active cases reported in Cabell County on Friday, while there were 169 active cases in Wayne County.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 3 months to 71 years old. There have been 1,939 total cases in the county, with 37 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, more than 8,800 new cases were reported, for a total of 335,423, with 5,955 deaths related to the virus.
More than 185,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 11,650,817, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 251,715 deaths related to the virus.