FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Parks is offering current and former members of the armed forces lodging discounts through the “USA Military Discount” program.

The discount is available to individuals on active military duty, retired members of the military, veterans, members of the National Guard and reservists from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2021. The discounted rates are available at each of the 17 Kentucky State Resort Parks and the cottages at John James Audubon State Park.

State parks in Kentucky span more than 48,000 acres and offer 300 miles of hiking trails, as well as outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, biking and horseback riding.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.

