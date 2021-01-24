GREENUP, Ky. — A body was found Sunday in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam, and police are asking for help to identify the man.
The white male had no identification, no scars, marks or tattoos that can be seen, according to a news release.
Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in identifying the man. If you have any information or know of a Caucasian male that has been missing, call 606-928-6421.
Criminal activity has not been ruled out, but there is no further information available.
KSP was assisted at the scene by Greenup County Corner Neil Wright, South Shore Fire Department and Lloyd Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation by Detective Jeff Kelley.