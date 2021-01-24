The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GREENUP, Ky. — A body was found Sunday in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam, and police are asking for help to identify the man.

The white male had no identification, no scars, marks or tattoos that can be seen, according to a news release.

Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in identifying the man. If you have any information or know of a Caucasian male that has been missing, call 606-928-6421.

Criminal activity has not been ruled out, but there is no further information available.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Greenup County Corner Neil Wright, South Shore Fire Department and Lloyd Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation by Detective Jeff Kelley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.