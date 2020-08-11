Essential reporting in volatile times.

FLATWOODS, Ky. — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themselves in the head over the weekend with an unsecured firearm, according to Kentucky State Police out of Post 14.

KSP officers received the call Saturday to assist after the toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

After investigating the incident, Post 14 detectives were able to determine the child had located an unsecured firearm and was able to discharge the weapon, which resulted in the self-inflected wound.

The child is in stable condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The case remains under investigation by KSP Detective David Boarman.

