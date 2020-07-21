ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police need help identifying a man they believe was killed before his body was discovered this weekend.
On Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 14 received a request for assistance from the Boyd County Coroner’s Office after human remains were discovered in a shallow grave on a property off East Park Drive in Boyd County. Troopers and detectives responded to begin their investigation, while the coroner’s office exhumed the body.
While evidence was collected at the scene, it was not possible to identify the victim.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday and indicated the manner of death to be homicide; however, the man’s identity remains unknown.
The victim was a white man with long dark hair, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was believed to be between 22 and 35 years old.
Anyone with information on the alleged crime or identity of the victim is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.