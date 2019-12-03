ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland will conduct its annual Shop With A Trooper program on Wednesday, Dec. 18, according to a news release.
Each year, the Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 14 in Ashland makes an effort to provide local children with items of need during the Christmas season, via the Shop With A Trooper event.
Uniformed troopers deliver coats, shoes, hats, gloves and toys to the homes of kids who live in the counties they patrol. This annual experience affords troopers the opportunity to interact with children and their families, and to build positive relationships with them. It also makes Christmas gifts available to those who would otherwise go without.
It is the group’s hope to reach as many families as possible this season, and donations from organizations and individuals in our community will allow them to do so. Donations are tax deductible, and no taxpayer dollars are utilized in the program.
To donate, call the Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.