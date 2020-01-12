ASHLAND — Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland will conduct traffic safety checkpoints and moving patrols in the Post 14 area throughout January.
These enforcement efforts will involve troopers, detectives and KSP commercial vehicle enforcement officers assigned to the Ashland Post area, which includes Carter, Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence counties.
Personnel conducting the checkpoints will do so with the intent of improving highway safety by focusing on speeding, seat belt and child restraint usage, impaired driving, motor vehicle equipment safety and lawful registration and licensing of vehicles and drivers.
Officers will also observe for distracted drivers, especially those who are texting.