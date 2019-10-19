WHEELWRIGHT, Ky. — The state of Kentucky plans to sign a 10-year lease for the Southeast State Correctional Complex in Floyd County to house prisoners from overcrowded county jails in eastern Kentucky.

The project could bring about 200 jobs to the area starting early next year, according to the office of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The facility last housed inmates in 2012. The prison for medium security inmates is located in a 141,000-square-foot building on 111 acres. It has both cells and multiple-occupancy housing units along with a medical unit, administrative offices and space for recreation, education and training programs, according to a release.

