FRANKFORT, Ky. — A unit of 44 Kentucky State Police troopers will join local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the country to provide security at the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
KSP troopers made their first appearance at the presidential inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005 and have participated since.
Acting KSP commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. said two troopers from each of KSP’s 16 posts throughout the commonwealth have been assigned to the detail.
Each post’s Trooper of the Year and Detective of the Year, chosen by the post commander, were selected for this duty, to serve alongside members of the command staff.
According to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, which oversees the swearing in of all law enforcement officers participating in the security of the presidential inauguration, this year is the largest single deputization, with over 20,000 law enforcement personnel having been deputized for this event.