ASHLAND - Kentucky state troopers visited King's Daughters Medical Center on Tuesday morning as part of a statewide effort to deliver teddy bears to children with severe or terminal illnesses.
Kentucky State Police also delivered the Trooper Teddy bears to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville, Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville and Shriner's Hospital for Children in Lexington.
The Trooper Teddy Project began in 1989 to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences such as car crashes, sexual abuse cases and illness. The public can support the program by making monetary donations or purchasing a Trooper Teddy bear.
For more information on the Trooper Teddy Project, visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org/trooper-teddy/.