LOUISA, Ky. — Kentucky utility regulators have rejected a controversial proposal by Kentucky Power to give millions in energy price discounts to a planned cryptocurrency facility planned for Louisa, according to a news release from Earthjustice.

The ruling came at a time when Kentucky Power has proposed an 18% increase in rates. Critics of the plan warned the proposed discounts could have caused rates to increase even more for Kentucky Power customers in eastern Kentucky, according to the release.

