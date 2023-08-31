LOUISA, Ky. — Kentucky utility regulators have rejected a controversial proposal by Kentucky Power to give millions in energy price discounts to a planned cryptocurrency facility planned for Louisa, according to a news release from Earthjustice.
The ruling came at a time when Kentucky Power has proposed an 18% increase in rates. Critics of the plan warned the proposed discounts could have caused rates to increase even more for Kentucky Power customers in eastern Kentucky, according to the release.
Ebon International has proposed the 250-megawatt cryptocurrency mining facility that would make it a massive energy customer, according to the release. The proposed facility is planned at the Big Sandy gas-fired power plant. If built, it would use nearly all of the energy generated at the plant, according to the release.
Cryptomining facilities are structures containing computers that are extremely energy intensive but provide few lasting community benefits or jobs, according to the release.
At a hearing last July, Kentucky Power admitted it doesn't have enough generating capacity to serve its existing customers, let alone the planned facility. That would cause Kentucky Power to buy energy on the market to serve the proposed facility, according to the release.
"In the past 20 years, the cost for electricity provided by Kentucky Power has increased by more than 200 percent," said Josh Bills, commercial energy specialist with the Mountain Association.
There has been a surge in such energy-intensive facilities in the United States since they were banned in China, where Ebon is based, according to the release.
Cryptomining is using up more power in Kentucky than most other states and generates more carbon dioxide in Kentucky that anywhere else in the country, according to the release.
"Hardworking people shouldn't have to pay higher utility bills so that a cryptocurrency company can get missions in subsidies they don't deserve," said Thom Cmar, an Earthjustice attorney for public interest groups involved in the case.
The Public Service Commission did the right thing for Kentucky Power customers, Cmar said.
Groups opposed to the project include the Mountain Association, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Appalachian Citizens' Law Center, Sierra Club and Kentucky Resources Council. Other opponents include the Kentucky Attorney General's office and the Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers group.
"We are pleased with the decision in this case and grateful with Commission has decided to take a closer look at the ongoing subsidies provided to these wasteful facilities," said Byron Gary, program attorney for the Kentucky Resources Council. "We hope the Commission will continue to place consideration on the impacts of its decisions on the average ratepayers already struggling with high electric utility bills."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.