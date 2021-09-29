FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are questioning the lack of progress on a proposed $1.7 billion aluminum rolling mill near Ashland and have indicated the company building it should repay $15 million it received from the state.
Officials with Unity Aluminum, formerly Braidy Industries, appeared via video conference before an Interim Joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Friday to answer questions about the project, its financing and the $15 million of Kentucky taxpayer funds it received at the request of former Gov. Matt Bevin during the last day of the 2017 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
The company proposed building a 1.8 million-square foot facility on more than 240 acres in the EastPark Industrial Center. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place in June 2018. Back then, officials said it would open by the second quarter of 2020, but that date has been pushed back several times with the latest being in 2025.
The mill was expected to bring thousands of construction jobs and permanent jobs and have the capacity of producing 300,000 tons of aluminum alloy sheet and plate a year, mainly for the automotive industry.
Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, started the questioning by asked if there was still any Russian oligarchical funding the project, referring to Rusal, a Russian aluminum firm that had committed $200 million but reportedly backed out, according to Bloomberg News.
“Because we signed a mutual confidentiality agreement with Rusal, we don’t want to get into a lot of details about the Russian oligarch stuff,” said Nate Haney, the company’s vice president, who is also a former member of Bevin’s administration. “However, Rusal did publicly comment that they would not be a part of our financing moving forward. We will confirm that report, and it is true. It’s been a very positive thing for us moving forward. All of the players in this particular final tranche of financing are domestic, and we will not have any further Russian ownership at all in Unity Aluminum.”
Committee co-chairman Senator Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, then asked Haney how many employees the company has in Kentucky.
“I think we are right about 20,” Haney said.
McDaniel then brought up the company request to for an extension until the first quarter of 2022 to raise the funds to construct the mill. He said the company’s letter in January 2021 stated the funding would be raised by the third quarter of 2021.
“Is that going to happen?” he asked.
“No, sir, that has not happened,” Haney replied. “Rather than bringing in incremental financing, we are bringing in all the ingredients together at once. So when there’s a few ingredients out there we need to wait. Incremental financing stuff that we did previously didn’t get us where we wanted to go.”
The board of Commonwealth Seed Capital, the state-owned venture fund that oversees the investment, voted unanimously to grant the extension until March 31, 2022, on any potential demand of repayment of the state funds.
McDaniel asked Haney if he the company thought would need to request another extension in the end of the third quarter of 2022.
“I do not,” Haney said. “We are very encouraged right now. We are cautiously confident.”
McDaniel’s next question was asking who is the company’s current CEO and his pay. Haney told him the interim CEO for Unity Aluminum is Terry Gill. McDaniel followed up by asked what Gill was being paid, but Haney said Gill was under a contract.
“I do not have that information,” Haney said.
McDaniel asked if Gill was the secretary of economic development under Bevin’s administration and oversaw the $15 million investment into then-named Braidy Industries by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which Haney confirmed.
Then McDaniel then said he wanted to “cut to the chase.”
“Why don’t you repay your $15 million to the state and not have us continue to ask these questions?” he asked.
“That’s not a question I can answer at this time,” Haney said. “First of all, it’s not up to me, and second of all, that’s during this financing period and something we have to keep confidential. That’s a board of directors question.”
McDaniel then said his vote in 2017 was one of the worst he’s ever taken.
“I feel like two administrations now and multiple General Assemblies have been played for fools and ridden down the road,” he said to Haney. “I think that patience is largely worn thin.”
McDaniel asked for the record if the company would have $1.7 billion in funding by March 2022.
“That’s our goal,” Haney said.
McDaniel continued to grill company executives about property they own and other issues before telling them he plans to file a bill for the 2022 lawmaking session, which begins in January, to recover the money.
Sen. Michael “Jason” Nemes, R-Shepherdsville, told company executives they need to hit benchmarks and provide more information.
“We feel like we’ve been played,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re your partner in some ways because you have $15 million in taxpayer funds that we regret giving.”
Co-chairman Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, said he voted for the mill’s funding, but his role on the committee is to ensure a return on investment.
“At this point, I see nothing,” he said.
Current Gov. Andy Beshear said in April that he wanted to give the project more time to move forward, but that he would take action to retrieve the $15 million the commonwealth had invested if necessary.