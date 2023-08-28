The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Jewel City Kickball, Huntington's adult kickball league, donated $2,000 to the Cabell County Public Library as it winds down its 2023 season. League commissioner Christopher Nottingham announced the donation on Sunday.

"It's a pivotal time for public funding in terms of our libraries, and we are thrilled to provide this donation to the Cabell County Public Library so they can sustain their programming and resources to serve our community," said kickball team captain Leah Cunningham, of Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you