People spend the afternoon competing in the Jewel City Kickball League on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Old Olympic Pool Field in Huntington. League representative Chris Nottingham said that the organization intends to donate $2,000 to the Cabell County Public Libraries.
HUNTINGTON — Jewel City Kickball, Huntington's adult kickball league, donated $2,000 to the Cabell County Public Library as it winds down its 2023 season. League commissioner Christopher Nottingham announced the donation on Sunday.
"It's a pivotal time for public funding in terms of our libraries, and we are thrilled to provide this donation to the Cabell County Public Library so they can sustain their programming and resources to serve our community," said kickball team captain Leah Cunningham, of Huntington.
