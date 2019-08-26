HUNTINGTON — Kickball isn't just for kids anymore.
About 120 adults in Huntington have taken the schoolyard game and turned it into a way to meet friends, get active and blow off steam.
For the past decade, players in the Jewel City Kickball League have gathered on Sundays during the summer in hopes of eventually taking home the league's coveted trophy, the Paul Martin Memorial Cup. The cup is named in memory of kickballer Paul Martin, who died in 2013.
Nine teams competed in the Memorial Cup Playoffs and Championship game Sunday. The tournament, held at the Old Olympic Pool Fields in Huntington, saw players getting back to their recess roots.
Although some teams are more competitive than others, it always comes back to having fun, said Christopher Nottingham, league commissioner.
"It's just a bunch of adults coming out and playing a child's game for fun, to hang out and give back to the community," he said.
In addition to Sunday's tournament, players helped raise $1,000 to benefit the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District's All-Inclusive Playground at St. Clouds Commons. They also raised another $1,000 for the Kiwanis Daycare Center in Huntington and collected food for Bernie's Buddies, a Huntington animal rescue group.
Jacob and Stephanie Dunkle, of team White Moose Knuckles, said they are thankful the league helped them make new friends, which is not easy to do as adults.
"Usually work becomes your main friends later in life," Jacob Dunkle said. "This gives you a new group of friends to hang around with."
The skill level of each team depends on what people want to get out of it, said Angela Nottingham, of team Grapes of Wrath. Some teams are there to just have fun, while some hold regular practice between Sunday games.
"I can't stress this enough, you don't have to be athletic at all to come out here and have fun," she said.
Sunday's tournament went to team BAG TAG, a group of mostly lifelong friends. The team has won the Paul Martin Memorial Cup for the past 10 years and has represented West Virginia five times in the World Adult Kickball Association's Founders Cup in Las Vegas.
Brian Ball, team captain, said the best thing about the sport is that it brings people of all athletic abilities together.
"When you sit on the sidelines, no matter how competitive a team like us may be, you always think to yourself, 'That's a game I can go out there and play right now,' " Ball said.
Jewel City Kickball was founded in 2009 and is looking for more teams next summer. Those interested may find out more information by visiting JewelCityKickball.com.