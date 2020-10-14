BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Leo Club, partnering with the Barboursville Lions Club, is hosting its annual Halloween Kickball Tournament to benefit both Cabell Midland High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center’s food pantry.
These pantries offer necessities to students in need of them. The tournament will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Barboursville Park’s baseball fields. There is a maximum of 10 people per team, and each team must pay $20 to enter, with each member bringing a canned food or hygiene product. Items could include peanut butter, canned ravioli, toothbrushes, granola bars, mac and cheese, soap, deodorant, cereal, canned meat and more.
Social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and masks are required. For more information, email bvillleos@outlook.com.
If you are unable to attend the tournament but still want to help, you can also donate at Piggly Wiggly in Milton, Kroger in Barboursville, Dollar General in Barboursville, Tower Foodfair in Barboursville, Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville, Barboursville Baptist Church, Dollar Tree by Target and Morrison’s Market on W.Va. 10.