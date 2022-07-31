Anna Stone, left, and Emily Bullington, right, of Elite Performance Academy, help 4-year-old Miriam Miller Legaci Sharp design a tutu for her stuffed animal during the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Children and their stuffed animals had a “bear”-y good time at Ritter Park on Saturday.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosted its annual Teddy Bear Picnic in a shelter at the park. Picnic-style refreshments, story time, sing-along, games and more were provided to attendees during the family-friendly event.
Kids and their teddy bears played with a parachute in Ritter Park and made crafts, including tutus for the bears, during the sunny afternoon.
