Kingston Garrett, 8, of Chesapeake, Ohio, dangles upside down while playing during a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground and Party Center on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
Rhys Howell, 5, of Huntington, sprays silly string around the room during a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground and Party Center on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
Rhys Howell, 5, of Huntington, swings with friends during a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground and Party Center on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
Dawson Beckett, 6, of Salt Rock, right, plays on the seesaw with Sophia Howell, 6, of Huntington, during a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground and Party Center on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With just a few hours left of 2021, children burned off excess energy while they celebrated the coming year during a special party just for them.
Held at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground & Party Center in Huntington, the New Year’s Eve celebration featured snacks and activities, and children in attendance were able to run, laugh and play on the indoor equipment.
Imagination Station, located at 709 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is an indoor recreational facility for children from toddler age through 9 years old. The activity space offers 1,300 square feet of traditional, age-appropriate playground equipment and learning activity centers, and includes jungle gyms, slides, swings, a ball pit, rock climbing wall and more.
