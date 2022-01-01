The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With just a few hours left of 2021, children burned off excess energy while they celebrated the coming year during a special party just for them.

Held at the Imagination Station Indoor Playground & Party Center in Huntington, the New Year’s Eve celebration featured snacks and activities, and children in attendance were able to run, laugh and play on the indoor equipment.

Imagination Station, located at 709 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is an indoor recreational facility for children from toddler age through 9 years old. The activity space offers 1,300 square feet of traditional, age-appropriate playground equipment and learning activity centers, and includes jungle gyms, slides, swings, a ball pit, rock climbing wall and more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.