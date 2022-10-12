The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Families gathered to make their own seasonal decorations at St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Tuesday evening. The first of two Pumpkin Parties, hosted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, was at the lodge. The second one is Thursday, Oct. 13, but it is sold out.

While they decorated a pumpkin, children enjoyed spooky snacks, music and more festive decorations.

