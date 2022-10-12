HUNTINGTON — Families gathered to make their own seasonal decorations at St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Tuesday evening. The first of two Pumpkin Parties, hosted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, was at the lodge. The second one is Thursday, Oct. 13, but it is sold out.
While they decorated a pumpkin, children enjoyed spooky snacks, music and more festive decorations.
Other upcoming Halloween events hosted by the park district include watching the movie “Hocus Pocus” at The Ritter on Saturday, Oct. 15. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $5 per person. The park district’s Halloween Candy Crane Drop is Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ritter Park. The candy drop times are ages 5 and under, noon; ages 6-12, 12:30 p.m.; and all-inclusive drop at 1 p.m.
