HUNTINGTON — The Healthy Herd Youth Camp is back in full force this summer with 75 kids having fun together.
The Youth Camp has returned to its regular schedule of five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last year, the camp only held a miniature version, hosting for three days per week, for half the amount of time.
Having begun on June 1, the camp is in the third of its 11 weeks and is currently focusing on aquatic activities such as swimming instruction. Each week has a different theme and different activities.
The camp is booked for both this week and next week, but it is still accepting registration for upcoming weeks until the finale on Aug. 13. The camp is open to children ages 5 through 12.
“It’s overwhelming how many people want to participate,” said Cindi Tscherne, associate director of programs for Marshall University’s Campus Recreation.
Individuals interested in registering for upcoming weeks can find more information at Marshall University’s website, under the Campus Recreation window.