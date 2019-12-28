HUNTINGTON — By carefully taping together colorful strips of paper formed into rings, children were able to create paper necklaces during a crafting event Friday at the Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington.

The library used the craft as a way to celebrate the end of 2019, and families and children of all ages participated by creating the handmade pieces of “jewelry” that can be worn to help ring in 2020.

The library will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will be closed all day Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. It will reopen under normal hours Thursday, Jan. 2.

