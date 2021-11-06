Brittany Kincaid, of Barboursville, left, and her daughter Brinlee, 3, make crafts using pasta and Play-Doh during a Club McFinn Junior session on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Brittany Kincaid, of Barboursville, left, and her daughter Brinlee, 3, make crafts using pasta and Play-Doh during a Club McFinn Junior session on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Six-year-old Arey makes a wreath while visiting the mall with her grandmother, Rhonda Matson, of Charleston, during a Club McFinn Junior session on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Children attending this week’s Club McFinn Junior session at the Huntington Mall showed off their creative sides with Play-doh and pasta, creating masterpieces for everyone to enjoy.
While the kids played, their caregivers created tulle turkey wreaths, which fit the group’s theme of “Giving Thanks” during the month of November. The event also featured story time and a snack.
Next week’s activities will include play time with bottle tops and straws for the kids in attendance, while caregivers will make Thanksgiving napkin holders.
Club McFinn Junior is designed for kids 4 and younger. The weekly sessions, which take place at 11 a.m. every Tuesday next to the Cabell Huntington Healthy Kids Play Place, provide parents and their children an opportunity to socialize with others and have fun. The program is sponsored by UniCare Health Plan.
